    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year [Image 4 of 8]

    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers, Eleventh Air Force enlisted aid to the commander, teaches Senior Airman Brenda Wangai, services Airmen, 673rd Force Support Squadron, how to make homemade pasta at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Mar. 13, 2024. Rodgers started a mentorship program at JBER in 2022 working with Dinning Facility Airmen and Soldiers on how to showcase fine dining, etiquette, and mentor Airmen on career paths both in and outside of the military. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 20:37
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    ALCOM
    11AF
    JCTE
    Joint Culinary Training Exercise
    Eleventh Air Force
    Enlisted Aid

