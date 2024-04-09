U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers, Eleventh Air Force enlisted aid to the commander, teaches Senior Airman Brenda Wangai, services Airmen, 673rd Force Support Squadron, how to make homemade pasta at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Mar. 13, 2024. Rodgers started a mentorship program at JBER in 2022 working with Dinning Facility Airmen and Soldiers on how to showcase fine dining, etiquette, and mentor Airmen on career paths both in and outside of the military. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 20:37 Photo ID: 8333554 VIRIN: 240313-F-F3707-1009 Resolution: 1290x948 Size: 516.19 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.