Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year [Image 3 of 8]

    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    Enlisted aids who were all once services Airmen pose for a photo with retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Misty Williston, prior services career field manager, during the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Dinner at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 10, 2023. Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers, Eleventh Air Force enlisted aid to the commander, third from the left, won Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year 2024 and attributes much of her success from starting her Air Force career as a services Airman. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 20:37
    Photo ID: 8333553
    VIRIN: 230910-F-F3707-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year
    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ALCOM
    11AF
    JCTE
    Joint Culinary Training Exercise
    Eleventh Air Force
    Enlisted Aid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT