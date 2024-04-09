Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year

The U.S. Air Force Culinary Team pose for a photo during the 48th Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va., Mar. 8, 2024. Combined the team won 21 medals placing the Air Force in every category and consisted of seven enlisted aids, three services Airmen and one flight attendant. From left, Staff Sgt. Charles Camantigue, professional team, services, Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers, professional team, enlisted aid, Tech. Sgt. Luis Serrano-Matos, professional team, enlisted aid, Master Sgt. Amanda Brodeur, team manager, enlisted aid, SMSgt Jacquelyn Gausemel, professional team captain, enlisted aid, Airman Christian Graham, student team, services, Staff Sgt. Veronica Vasquez, student team captain, enlisted aid, Tech. Sgt. Viviana Chalfonte, student team, enlisted aid, Master Sgt. Desiree Economides professional team, enlisted aid, Staff Sgt. Rachael Meyer student team, flight attendant, Senior Airman Nicolas Vazquez, student team, services. (Courtesy photo)

