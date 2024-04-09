Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year [Image 1 of 8]

    Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, poses for a photo with U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers, Eleventh Air Force enlisted aid to the commander, left, and U.S. Army Sgt. T’Aira Dickerson, right, during the commanders Holiday Social at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 16, 2023. The commanders Holiday Social hosted by Nahom at his home includes distinguished visitors, mission partners and civilian delegates, and he relies on service members like Rodgers to ensure all arrangements are taken care of. (Courtesy photo)

    ALCOM
    11AF
    JCTE
    Joint Culinary Training Exercise
    Eleventh Air Force
    Enlisted Aid

