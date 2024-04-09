Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers Wins Joint Enlisted Aid of the Year

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, poses for a photo with U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers, Eleventh Air Force enlisted aid to the commander, left, and U.S. Army Sgt. T’Aira Dickerson, right, during the commanders Holiday Social at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 16, 2023. The commanders Holiday Social hosted by Nahom at his home includes distinguished visitors, mission partners and civilian delegates, and he relies on service members like Rodgers to ensure all arrangements are taken care of. (Courtesy photo)

