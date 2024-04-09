Spc. La Marr Patterson, an Army signal operations support specialist in Headquarters Headquarters Company, 110th Information Operations Battalion, and fellow competitors coordinate the Low Cost Low Altitude resupply drop during the Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition on April 10, 2024, in Little Orleans, Maryland. The competition is a multi-day marathon of mental and physical trials, pushing these elite service members to their limits. This year’s competition is conducted all throughout Maryland. Open to junior enlisted, noncommissioned officers and commissioned officers of the Maryland Air and Army National Guard, the competition also welcomes servicemembers from state partner nations Bosnia and Herzegovina and Estonia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by YOUR-RANK-NAME)

This work, 2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Elise Moore