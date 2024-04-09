A dense fog settles on the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, ahead of aircraft taking off for Agile Reaper 24-1, April 7, 2024. Agile Reaper is an Agile Combat Employment exercise taking place in the Indo-Pacific region, with approximately 800 Airmen expected to fly, maintain and support aircraft operating at five separate locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 17:53 Photo ID: 8333283 VIRIN: 240407-F-UN330-1013 Resolution: 8103x5402 Size: 18.53 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17 transports Airmen and cargo to Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.