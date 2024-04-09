A dense fog settles on the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, ahead of aircraft taking off for Agile Reaper 24-1, April 7, 2024. Agile Reaper is an Agile Combat Employment exercise taking place in the Indo-Pacific region, with approximately 800 Airmen expected to fly, maintain and support aircraft operating at five separate locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 17:53
|Photo ID:
|8333283
|VIRIN:
|240407-F-UN330-1013
|Resolution:
|8103x5402
|Size:
|18.53 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-17 transports Airmen and cargo to Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
