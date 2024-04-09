Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 transports Airmen and cargo to Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 2 of 2]

    C-17 transports Airmen and cargo to Agile Reaper 24-1

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A dense fog settles on the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, ahead of aircraft taking off for Agile Reaper 24-1, April 7, 2024. Agile Reaper is an Agile Combat Employment exercise taking place in the Indo-Pacific region, with approximately 800 Airmen expected to fly, maintain and support aircraft operating at five separate locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 17:53
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    This work, C-17 transports Airmen and cargo to Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17 transports Airmen and cargo to Agile Reaper 24-1
    C-17 transports Airmen and cargo to Agile Reaper 24-1

    Alaska
    JBER
    Agile Reaper
    AR24-1

