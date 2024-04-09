C-17 transports Airmen and cargo to Agile Reaper 24-1

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 15th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 7, 2024, for Agile Reaper 24-1. Agile Reaper is an Agile Combat Employment exercise taking place in the Indo-Pacific region, with approximately 800 Airmen expected to fly, maintain and support aircraft operating at five separate locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

