    F-22 Raptors depart JBER for Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 7 of 11]

    F-22 Raptors depart JBER for Agile Reaper 24-1

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 7, 2024, for Agile Reaper 24-1. AR 24-1 is an effort from JBER’s 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing to exercise Agile Combat Employment. The exercise will use combat-representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to generate combat air power across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 17:53
    Photo ID: 8333264
    VIRIN: 240407-F-UN330-1081
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.97 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptors depart JBER for Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

