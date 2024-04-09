F-22 Raptors depart JBER for Agile Reaper 24-1

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron take off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 7, 2024, for Agile Reaper 24-1. AR 24-1 is an effort from JBER’s 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing to exercise Agile Combat Employment. The exercise will use combat-representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to generate combat air power across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

