18th FGS wins first quarter load competition

U.S. Air Force Col. Jerrymar Copeland, 354th Maintenance Group commander, left, presents a Dedicated Crew Chief award certificate to Staff Sgt. Joshua Torrez, 18th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, following a load competition at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 5, 2024. Load competitions are held throughout the year to prepare weapons crews for wartime. The winning team is picked based on speed, accuracy, and number of deductions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

Date Taken: 04.05.2024
Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US