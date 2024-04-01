The Unified Command removes multiple containers onboard M/V Dali at the Key Bridge incident site, April 8, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.



Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 08:44 Photo ID: 8331839 VIRIN: 240409-A-PA223-1020 Resolution: 2000x1501 Size: 1.06 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crews remove containers on M/V Dali, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.