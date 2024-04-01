Crews remove containers on M/V Dali

The Unified Command removes multiple containers onboard M/V Dali at the Key Bridge incident site, April 8, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 08:44
|Photo ID:
|8331839
|VIRIN:
|240409-A-PA223-1020
|Resolution:
|2000x1501
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
