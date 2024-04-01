Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crews remove containers on M/V Dali

    Crews remove containers on M/V Dali

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    The Unified Command removes multiple containers onboard M/V Dali at the Key Bridge incident site, April 8, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

    Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 08:44
    Photo ID: 8331839
    VIRIN: 240409-A-PA223-1020
    Resolution: 2000x1501
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crews remove containers on M/V Dali, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Key Bridge Response 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT