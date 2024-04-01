International special operations teams train to board and search vessels on the Black sea during Trojan Footprint 2024

Roleplayer volunteers from the Romanian Navy acted as the opposing force for a ship assault training involving U.S., Portuguese, Romanian, and U.K. special operations forces during Trojan Footprint 2024 aboard a ship in the Black Sea Mar. 11, 2024. Trojan Footprint 24 is a U.S. European Command-approved exercise conducted by U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) and is designed to demonstrate U.S., NATO Ally, and partner nations’ ability to respond decisively to any threat from any direction. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)

Date Taken: 03.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 Location: MANGALIA, RO