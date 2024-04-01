Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International special operations teams train to board and search vessels on the Black sea during Trojan Footprint 2024

    MANGALIA, ROMANIA

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Roleplayer volunteers from the Romanian Navy acted as the opposing force for a ship assault training involving U.S., Portuguese, Romanian, and U.K. special operations forces during Trojan Footprint 2024 aboard a ship in the Black Sea Mar. 11, 2024. Trojan Footprint 24 is a U.S. European Command-approved exercise conducted by U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) and is designed to demonstrate U.S., NATO Ally, and partner nations’ ability to respond decisively to any threat from any direction. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)

    NATO
    VBSS
    Steadfast Defender 2024
    LSGE 24
    Strong and Strategic
    Trojan Footprint 2024

