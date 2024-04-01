International special operations teams train to board and search vessels on the Black sea during Trojan Footprint 2024

Portuguese and Romanian Special operations forces attach a hooked ladder to board a Romanian Corvette sailing in the Black Sea as part of ship assault training during Trojan Footprint 2024, Mar. 11, 2024. Trojan Footprint 24 is a U.S. European Command-approved exercise conducted by U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) and is designed to demonstrate U.S., NATO Ally, and partner nations’ ability to respond decisively to any threat from any direction. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)

