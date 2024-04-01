Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International special operations teams train to board and search vessels on the Black sea during Trojan Footprint 2024 [Image 3 of 7]

    International special operations teams train to board and search vessels on the Black sea during Trojan Footprint 2024

    MANGALIA, ROMANIA

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A Portuguese special operations forces soldier secures the entrance of an engine room of a Romanian corvette during a ship assault exercise, part of Trojan Footprint 2024, in the Black Sea Mar. 11, 2024. Trojan Footprint is a multinational special operations exercise involving NATO and partner nations to ensure a seamless response to threats against freedom and stability globally. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International special operations teams train to board and search vessels on the Black sea during Trojan Footprint 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    VBSS
    Steadfast Defender 2024
    LSGE 24
    Strong and Strategic
    Trojan Footprint 2024

