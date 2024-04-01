International special operations teams train to board and search vessels on the Black sea during Trojan Footprint 2024

A Portuguese special operations forces soldier secures the entrance of an engine room of a Romanian corvette during a ship assault exercise, part of Trojan Footprint 2024, in the Black Sea Mar. 11, 2024. Trojan Footprint is a multinational special operations exercise involving NATO and partner nations to ensure a seamless response to threats against freedom and stability globally. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)

