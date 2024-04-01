A Portuguese special operations forces soldier secures the entrance of an engine room of a Romanian corvette during a ship assault exercise, part of Trojan Footprint 2024, in the Black Sea Mar. 11, 2024. Trojan Footprint is a multinational special operations exercise involving NATO and partner nations to ensure a seamless response to threats against freedom and stability globally. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)
This work, International special operations teams train to board and search vessels on the Black sea during Trojan Footprint 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
