International special operations teams train to board and search vessels on the Black sea during Trojan Footprint 2024

A roleplayer from the Romanian Navy boards a Romanian corvette to act as an opposing force for a ship assault training involving special operations forces from the U.S., Portuguese, Romanian, and UK held on the Black Sea as part of Trojan Footprint 2024 Mar. 11, 2024. Trojan Footprint is a multinational exercise with NATO and partner special forces training together to respond seamlessly to any threat to global stability.(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)

