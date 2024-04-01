Chaplain Event - Southern African Development Community (SADC) 2024

Zambian Brigadier General Rev. Dr. Henry Matifeyo, Chaplain General Ministry of Defense and U.S. Army Chaplain Karen Meeker, Command Chaplain for U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) meet for the first time at a Zambian wedding. U.S. Military representatives from AFRICOM and other U.S. commands were invited by the groom as his guests.



The Zambian Defence Force invited U.S. military chaplains from the U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), U.S. Air Forces Africa (AFAF), North Carolina and New York Army National Guards to participate in a five-day Southern African Development Community event in Lusaka, Zambia.



The workshop aimed to enhance spiritual readiness for military personnel and their families, sharing best practices, and deepening relations with Chaplains from Zambia, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, and Democratic Republic of Congo, marking a milestone in international cooperation and understanding.

