U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment refuel a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) near the German-Poland border in Jedrzychowice, Poland, April 9, 2024. 2nd Cavalry Regiment is traveling to Poland for Saber Strike 24, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF)-led exercise designed to deter adversaries, build readiness and support the NATO alliance. (U.S Army Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 04:09
|Photo ID:
|8331591
|VIRIN:
|240409-A-VH966-1004
|Resolution:
|6968x4977
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|PL
This work, Convoy to SaberS trike 24 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
