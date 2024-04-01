Convoy to SaberS trike 24

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment refuel a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) near the German-Poland border in Jedrzychowice, Poland, April 9, 2024. 2nd Cavalry Regiment is traveling to Poland for Saber Strike 24, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF)-led exercise designed to deter adversaries, build readiness and support the NATO alliance. (U.S Army Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

