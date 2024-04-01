Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Convoy to SaberS trike 24 [Image 4 of 8]

    Convoy to SaberS trike 24

    POLAND

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Gianna Sulger 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment refuel a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) near the German-Poland border in Jedrzychowice, Poland, April 9, 2024. 2nd Cavalry Regiment is traveling to Poland for Saber Strike 24, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF)-led exercise designed to deter adversaries, build readiness and support the NATO alliance. (U.S Army Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 04:09
    Photo ID: 8331591
    VIRIN: 240409-A-VH966-1004
    Resolution: 6968x4977
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Convoy to SaberS trike 24 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Convoy to Saber Strike 24
    Convoy to Saber Strike 24
    Convoy to Saber Strike 24
    Convoy to SaberS trike 24
    Convoy to Saber Strike 24
    Convoy to Saber Strike 24
    Convoy to Saber Strike 24
    Convoy to Saber Strike 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Vcorps
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT