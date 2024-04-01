Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D Co/3-82 GSAB [Image 16 of 16]

    D Co/3-82 GSAB

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to Delta Company, 3rd Battalion (General Support)- 82nd Aviation Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct routine maintenance on CH-47 Chinooks while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve on April 9, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 03:43
    Photo ID: 8331570
    VIRIN: 240409-A-HK139-9790
    Resolution: 3612x5593
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D Co/3-82 GSAB [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    CH-47
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    maintainers
    aviation
    82CAB-82ABN

