D Co/3-82 GSAB

Paratroopers assigned to Delta Company, 3rd Battalion (General Support)- 82nd Aviation Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct routine maintenance on CH-47 Chinooks while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve on April 9, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

