D Co/3-82 GSAB

Paratroopers assigned to Delta Company, 3rd Battalion (General Support)- 82nd Aviation Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct routine maintenance on CH-47 Chinooks while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve on April 9, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|04.09.2024
|04.10.2024 03:43
|8331568
|240409-A-HK139-7688
|3783x5674
|2 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
