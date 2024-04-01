U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Hicks, the commanding officer of Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, addresses Marines from Marine Air Support Squadron 2 during a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation (MCCRE) at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 9, 2024. MCCREs create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as a deployed unit at any time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Weiss)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 02:46 Photo ID: 8331493 VIRIN: 240409-M-WV648-1089 Resolution: 4534x3023 Size: 1.13 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MACG-18 Commanding Officer visits MASS-2 during MCCRE [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.