    MACG-18 Commanding Officer visits MASS-2 during MCCRE [Image 1 of 4]

    MACG-18 Commanding Officer visits MASS-2 during MCCRE

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Emily Weiss 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Hicks, the commanding officer of Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, visits Marines from Marine Air Support Squadron 2 during a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation (MCCRE) at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 9, 2024. MCCREs create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as a deployed unit at any time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Weiss)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 02:46
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Okinawa
    USMC
    1st MAW
    MASS-2
    MACG-18
    MCCRE

