    JSC tour MCAS Futenma [Image 15 of 18]

    JSC tour MCAS Futenma

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Eric Austin, the commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASAF) Lt. Gen. Koichi Sakamoto, the commandant of the Joint Staff College (JSC) Tokyo, speak following an unclassified brief on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14, 2024. Students and instructors from the Joint Staff College Tokyo received an unclassified brief and tour of facilities and static displays of aircraft on MCAS Futenma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 02:46
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
