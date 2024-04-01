Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JSC tour MCAS Futenma [Image 10 of 18]

    JSC tour MCAS Futenma

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. William Pacatte, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, and a student of the Joint Staff College (JSC) Tokyo speak during an unclassified tour on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14, 2024. Students and instructors from the Joint Staff College Tokyo received an unclassified brief and tour of facilities and static displays of aircraft on MCAS Futenma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 02:46
    Photo ID: 8331481
    VIRIN: 240214-M-CC164-1241
    Resolution: 4973x7456
    Size: 14.32 MB
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JSC tour MCAS Futenma [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Sav Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tour
    USMC
    Futenma
    JSC
    1MAW

