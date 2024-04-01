JSC tour MCAS Futenma

U.S. Marine Corps Col. William Pacatte, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, presents a gift to Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASAF) Lt. Gen. Koichi Sakamoto, the commandant of the Joint Staff College (JSC) Tokyo, on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14, 2024. Students and instructors from the Joint Staff College Tokyo received an unclassified brief and tour of facilities and static displays of aircraft on MCAS Futenma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

