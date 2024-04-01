Eyes to the Sky at HQ During Partial Eclipse

Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command personnel experienced a partial solar eclipse with 80.3% coverage at Robins Air Force Base, GA, on April 08, 2024. The eclipse is part of a broader event where the path of totality—where the moon completely blocks the sun—passed through central parts of the U.S. Underscoring the rarity and significance of observing such celestial events, it is estimated that Robins AFB will be in the path of totality during a Total Solar Eclipse event on May 11, 2078. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Matthew R. Matlock)

