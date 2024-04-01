Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eyes to the Sky at HQ During Partial Eclipse

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command personnel experienced a partial solar eclipse with 80.3% coverage at Robins Air Force Base, GA, on April 08, 2024. The eclipse is part of a broader event where the path of totality—where the moon completely blocks the sun—passed through central parts of the U.S. Underscoring the rarity and significance of observing such celestial events, it is estimated that Robins AFB will be in the path of totality during a Total Solar Eclipse event on May 11, 2078. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Matthew R. Matlock)

    TAGS

    Robins AFB
    AIr Force Reserve
    HQ AFRC
    Solar Eclipse 2024

