    Award quarters at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley [Image 3 of 4]

    Award quarters at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (April 9, 2024) Culinary Specialist Second Class Justin Hollister, from Clearwater, Florida is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Commander Kurt Davis, Executive Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Hollister is assigned to the dedicated team at the installation’s award winning Scudder Hall Galley, and was presented with the award at the end of his successful tour at the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    This work, Award quarters at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Culinary Specialist
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Scudder Hall Galley

