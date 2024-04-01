Yorktown, Va. (April 9, 2024) Culinary Specialist Second Class Justin Hollister, from Clearwater, Florida is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Commander Kurt Davis, Executive Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Hollister is assigned to the dedicated team at the installation’s award winning Scudder Hall Galley, and was presented with the award at the end of his successful tour at the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 22:34 Photo ID: 8331232 VIRIN: 240409-N-TG517-3544 Resolution: 4044x2780 Size: 1.68 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Hometown: CLEARWATER, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Award quarters at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.