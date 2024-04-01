Salaknib 24 | 8th MP Brigade Conducts SMEE with Philippine Army

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theatre Sustainment Command, conduct a subject matter expert exchange in support of Salaknib 2024 with the Philippine Army, April 9, 2024, at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines. During the exchange, U.S. Army military police shared information on handcuffing cooperative and uncooperative subjects, while the Philippine Army shared information on jungle survival in the Philippines. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

