    Salaknib 24 | 8th MP Brigade Conducts SMEE with Philippine Army [Image 2 of 17]

    Salaknib 24 | 8th MP Brigade Conducts SMEE with Philippine Army

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theatre Sustainment Command, conduct a subject matter expert exchange in support of Salaknib 2024 with the Philippine Army, April 9, 2024, at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines. During the exchange, U.S. Army military police shared information on handcuffing cooperative and uncooperative subjects, while the Philippine Army shared information on jungle survival in the Philippines. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 22:22
    Photo ID: 8331213
    VIRIN: 240408-A-PF227-1016
    Resolution: 6480x4322
    Size: 8.23 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 24 | 8th MP Brigade Conducts SMEE with Philippine Army [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Salaknib
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SN24
    Salaknib 2024

