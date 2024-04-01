U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Adriano Abad, military dog handler, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), and military working dog (MWD) Yenkie, pose for a photo on MCBH, April 5, 2024. MWD’s are a highly intelligent breed of dogs that, when paired with their handlers, provides an effective psychological deterrent to our contenders while protecting Marines and their families. MWD’s specialize in tracking, escorting, detecting explosives, and search and rescue. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 22:10 Photo ID: 8331195 VIRIN: 240405-M-NI027-1069 Resolution: 3666x5132 Size: 10 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240405-M-NI027-1069 All Bark and Bite [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Moses Lopez Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.