All Bark and Bite

Military working dog (MWD) Yenkie poses for a photo on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 5, 2024. MWD’s are a highly intelligent breed of dogs that, when paired with their handlers, provides an effective psychological deterrent to our contenders while protecting Marines and their families. MWD’s specialize in tracking, escorting, detecting explosives, and search and rescue. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)

Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US