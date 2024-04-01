Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All Bark and Bite [Image 5 of 6]

    All Bark and Bite

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Moses Lopez Franco 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Military working dog (MWD) Yenkie poses for a photo on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 5, 2024. MWD’s are a highly intelligent breed of dogs that, when paired with their handlers, provides an effective psychological deterrent to our contenders while protecting Marines and their families. MWD’s specialize in tracking, escorting, detecting explosives, and search and rescue. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 22:10
    Photo ID: 8331194
    VIRIN: 240405-M-NI027-1081
    Resolution: 4455x3182
    Size: 7.53 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
    Hometown: MESA, AZ, US
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Dogs
    Military Police
    MARFORPAC
    K-9
    K-9 Handler

