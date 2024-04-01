Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition - Day 2 [Image 4 of 10]

    2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition - Day 2

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Logan Yox, an Army military police officer in the 200th Military Police Company, participates in a 5k run during the Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition on April 9, 2024, at Martin State Air National Guard Base, in Middle River, Maryland. The competition is a multi-day marathon of mental and physical trials, pushing these elite service members to their limits. This year’s competition is conducted all throughout Maryland. Open to junior enlisted, noncommissioned officers and commissioned officers of the Maryland Air and Army National Guard, the competition also welcomes servicemembers from state partner nations Bosnia and Herzegovina and Estonia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)

    TAGS

    MDNG
    MarylandNationalGuard
    MarylandsBestWarrior
    Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition
    BWC24

