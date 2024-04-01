Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 Aircrew returns to Travis AFB following a deployment [Image 10 of 10]

    C-17 Aircrew returns to Travis AFB following a deployment

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicoe Pless, 60th Operational Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, hugs his family at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 1, 2024. Pless and a team of C-17 Globemaster III aircrew and support Airmen returned to Travis AFB after supporting U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    This work, C-17 Aircrew returns to Travis AFB following a deployment [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

