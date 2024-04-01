The Pless family await the arrival of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicoe Pless, 60th Operational Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 1, 2024. Pless and a team of C-17 Globemaster III aircrew and support Airmen returned to Travis AFB after supporting U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 19:17 Photo ID: 8330937 VIRIN: 240401-F-IP635-1724 Resolution: 6156x3463 Size: 17.81 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17 Aircrew returns to Travis AFB following a deployment [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.