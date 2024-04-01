C-17 Aircrew returns to Travis AFB following a deployment

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ashley Wright, 21st Airlift Squadron pilot, hugs Capt. Mary Claire Curtin, 21st Airlift Squadron pilot, at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 1, 2024. Wright and a team of C-17 Globemaster III aircrew and support Airmen returned to Travis AFB after supporting U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

