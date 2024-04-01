Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 Aircrew returns to Travis AFB following a deployment [Image 4 of 10]

    C-17 Aircrew returns to Travis AFB following a deployment

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emily Cannon, right, 21st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, hugs her husband, Tech. Sgt. Daylon Cannon, 22nd Airlift Squadron flight engineer, at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 1, 2024. Emily and a team of C-17 Globemaster III aircrew and support Airmen returned to Travis AFB after supporting U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 19:17
    Photo ID: 8330933
    VIRIN: 240401-F-IP635-1447
    Resolution: 8041x5361
    Size: 20.04 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Aircrew returns to Travis AFB following a deployment [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis Air Force Base
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Travis AFB
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    Deployment Return
    21st Airlift Squadron

