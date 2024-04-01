C-17 Aircrew returns to Travis AFB following a deployment

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emily Cannon, right, 21st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, hugs her husband, Tech. Sgt. Daylon Cannon, 22nd Airlift Squadron flight engineer, at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 1, 2024. Emily and a team of C-17 Globemaster III aircrew and support Airmen returned to Travis AFB after supporting U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

