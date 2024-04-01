C-17 Aircrew returns to Travis AFB following a deployment

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julian Garza, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, performs routine maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 1, 2024. The C-17 was one of four with the 21st Airlift Squadron that returned to Travis AFB after supporting U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command operations. Aerospace propulsion specialists test, maintain and repair all parts of the engine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

