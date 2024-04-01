C-17 Aircrew returns to Travis AFB following a deployment

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dale Ritter, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, directs a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 1, 2024. The C-17 aircrew was one of four teams with the 21st Airlift Squadron that returned to Travis AFB after supporting U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

