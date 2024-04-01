Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard aviators take flight at Marine Corps Weapons Training Instructor Course [Image 19 of 27]

    Alaska Army National Guard aviators take flight at Marine Corps Weapons Training Instructor Course

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Caelan Guthrie, UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter mechanic assigned to 207th Aviation Troop Command, conducts post flight maintenance on the tail rotor during the Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-24 near Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., April 3, 2024. Throughout the seven-week school, two Army Black Hawk aircrews have flown an intensive schedule of simulated combat missions with U.S., allied and opposing force fixed wing and rotary aircraft. The training iteration marked the first time that conventional U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk aircrews participated in the highly competitive and rigorous joint training course that integrates all Marine aviation assets, ground forces, command and control systems, logistics and air defense. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 17:07
    This work, Alaska Army National Guard aviators take flight at Marine Corps Weapons Training Instructor Course [Image 27 of 27], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Aviation
    Alaska Army National Guard
    MAWTS-1
    Weapons and Tactics Instructor course
    WTI
    Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-24

