Curtis Forbes (left), recognized as the Department of the Army EMS Provider of the Year 2023, alongside Sunya Maxwell (right), awarded DOD Civilian Firefighter of the Year 2023 at the Installation Management Command – Pacific level, stand with pride in front of a Fort Wainwright Fire Department ambulance, reflecting the distinguished recognition of their lifesaving skills and commitment to excellence. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2024 15:58
|Photo ID:
|8330173
|VIRIN:
|240409-A-FX000-1001
|Resolution:
|832x1440
|Size:
|186.15 KB
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Honoring exceptional service at Fort Wainwright, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honoring exceptional service at Fort Wainwright
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT