    Honoring exceptional service at Fort Wainwright

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Curtis Forbes (left), recognized as the Department of the Army EMS Provider of the Year 2023, alongside Sunya Maxwell (right), awarded DOD Civilian Firefighter of the Year 2023 at the Installation Management Command – Pacific level, stand with pride in front of a Fort Wainwright Fire Department ambulance, reflecting the distinguished recognition of their lifesaving skills and commitment to excellence. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 15:58
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
    2023 DOD Fire and Emergency Services Award

