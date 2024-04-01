Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Shield 2024 [Image 12 of 12]

    Exercise Shield 2024

    PULA, CROATIA

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A Polish Army Soldier gives insights into MANPADS Piorun to U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade during Exercise Shield 24 in Pula, Croatia, on April 9, 2024. This annual Croatian air defense drill enhances proficiency in countering low and medium-altitude threats. The exercise focuses on honing air defense tactics and live-fire engagements when collaborating with allies like the Slovenian and French Armed Forces. The 173rd Airborne Brigade remains poised as the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, ready to mobilize across various commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

