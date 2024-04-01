Exercise Shield 2024

A Polish Army Soldier gives insights into MANPADS Piorun to U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade during Exercise Shield 24 in Pula, Croatia, on April 9, 2024. This annual Croatian air defense drill enhances proficiency in countering low and medium-altitude threats. The exercise focuses on honing air defense tactics and live-fire engagements when collaborating with allies like the Slovenian and French Armed Forces. The 173rd Airborne Brigade remains poised as the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, ready to mobilize across various commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

