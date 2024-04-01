Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Shield 2024 [Image 7 of 12]

    Exercise Shield 2024

    PULA, CROATIA

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, team up with a Polish Army Soldier for dry fire drills featuring MANP503rdADS Piorun during Exercise Shield 24 in Pula, Croatia on April 9, 2024. This annual Croatian air defense exercise enhances readiness against low and medium-altitude threats. Charlie Battery of the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, along with units from the 173rd Airborne Brigade, Croatian Air Defense Regiment, Polish Armed Forces, Slovenian Army, and French Armed Forces, participate in joint training focused on air defense tactics. This includes exercises in air-space control, deconfliction, surveillance, targeting, and live fire engagement against aerial threats at low and medium altitudes. The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapid deployment across multiple commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 15:43
    Photo ID: 8330150
    VIRIN: 240409-A-JM436-1127
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.84 MB
    Location: PULA, HR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Shield 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    10AAMDC
    SETAF-AF

