    Exercise Shield 2024 [Image 6 of 12]

    Exercise Shield 2024

    PULA, CROATIA

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade and soldiers from Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment honed their skills in dry fire drills with Strela S2M during Exercise Shield 24 alongside Croatian Army soldiers in Pula, Croatia on April 9, 2024. This annual event bolsters Croatian air defense capabilities against low and medium-altitude threats. Joined by international partners, including and the Polish, Slovenian, and French Armed Forces, the exercise emphasizes air defense tactics and live-fire engagements. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, ready to deploy swiftly across the region. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    NATO
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    10AAMDC
    SETAF-AF

