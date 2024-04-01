Exercise Shield 2024

U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, team up with a Polish Army Soldier for dry fire drills featuring MANPADS Piorun during Exercise Shield 24 in Pula, Croatia on April 9, 2024. This annual Croatian air defense exercise enhances readiness against low and medium-altitude threats. Charlie Battery of the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, along with units from the 173rd Airborne Brigade, Croatian Air Defense Regiment, Polish Armed Forces, Slovenian Army, and French Armed Forces, participate in joint training focused on air defense tactics. This includes exercises in air-space control, deconfliction, surveillance, targeting, and live fire engagement against aerial threats at low and medium altitudes. The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapid deployment across multiple commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

