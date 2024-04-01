Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CH-47 Maintenance [Image 46 of 46]

    CH-47 Maintenance

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct maintenance on a CH-47 on April 9, 2024. These Paratroopers maintain and repair CH-47 helicopters. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 14:42
    Photo ID: 8329767
    VIRIN: 240409-A-ID763-4592
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 17.19 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 Maintenance [Image 46 of 46], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Chinook
    CH-47
    82nd CAB.
    3-82 GASB.

