NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow

People sign up to experience the Nimitz, a U.S. Navy virtual reality experience, during the 2024 Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Sunday, April 7. The virtual experience simulates a short mission in a Navy Special Warfare Combatant Craft. Recruiters from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio were present to speak to the public about career opportunities in the United States Navy. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric M. Butler)

