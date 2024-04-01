Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 10 of 10]

    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Butler 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio

    People sign up to experience the Nimitz, a U.S. Navy virtual reality experience, during the 2024 Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Sunday, April 7. The virtual experience simulates a short mission in a Navy Special Warfare Combatant Craft. Recruiters from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio were present to speak to the public about career opportunities in the United States Navy. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric M. Butler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 12:52
    Photo ID: 8329460
    VIRIN: 240407-N-UV347-1006
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 966.61 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Eric Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Recruiting
    Forged By the Sea
    Nimitz Virtual Reality Experience
    NTAG San Antonio
    America’s Navy
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT