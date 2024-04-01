Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 9 of 10]

    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Butler 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio

    After experiencing the Nimitz, a U.S. Navy virtual reality asset, people review their scores and look at career opportunities during the 2024 Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Sunday, April 7. The virtual experience simulates a short mission in a Navy Special Warfare Combatant Craft. Recruiters from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio were present to speak to the public about career opportunities in the United States Navy.

    NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric M. Butler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 12:52
    Photo ID: 8329459
    VIRIN: 240407-N-UV347-1051
    Resolution: 5328x3552
    Size: 854.9 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Eric Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    NTAG San Antonio at 2024 Great Texas Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT