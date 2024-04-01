U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rahsaan Robinson, 621st Contingency Response Squadron command and control, responds to a call during a simulated chemical attack at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, March 13, 2024. The 521st and 621st Contingency Response Squadrons participated in Emerald Warrior 2024, an Air Force Special Operations Command-led exercise designed to provide large-scale joint training scenarios simulating a build-up of hostilities against a more complex threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 11:29 Photo ID: 8329218 VIRIN: 240313-F-SZ127-1175 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.22 MB Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.