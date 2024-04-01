U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rahsaan Robinson, 621st Contingency Response Squadron command and control, responds to a call during a simulated chemical attack at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, March 13, 2024. The 521st and 621st Contingency Response Squadrons participated in Emerald Warrior 2024, an Air Force Special Operations Command-led exercise designed to provide large-scale joint training scenarios simulating a build-up of hostilities against a more complex threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2024 11:29
|Photo ID:
|8329218
|VIRIN:
|240313-F-SZ127-1175
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024
