Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024 [Image 11 of 14]

    The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jesse Sutherland, 521st Contingency Response Squadron security forces squad lead, patrols the perimeter of the main operating base at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, March 13, 2024. One of the many scenarios the 521st and 621st Contingency Response Squadrons was a simulated chemical attack during Emerald Warrior, an Air Force Special Operations Command-led exercise designed to provide large-scale joint training scenarios simulating a build-up of hostilities against a more complex threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 11:29
    Photo ID: 8329217
    VIRIN: 240313-F-SZ127-1155
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024
    The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024
    The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024
    The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024
    The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024
    The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024
    The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024
    The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024
    The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024
    The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024
    The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024
    The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024
    The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024
    The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emerald Warrior
    CRW
    CRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT